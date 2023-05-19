HamberMenu
Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Telangana’s Kazipet

The boy suffered grievous injuries all over his body after two stray dogs attacked him

May 19, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image of stray dogs

Representational file image of stray dogs | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In a horrific incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at the Railway quarters in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district this morning.

The victim was identified as Chotu, the only son of a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. when Chotu went to attend nature’s call in the bushes near a park abutting the Railway quarters, where his migrant street vendors’ family, had stayed overnight.

Also read | Is India in the grip of a ‘stray dog’ crisis?

The boy suffered grievous injuries all over his body after two stray dogs attacked him. He screamed for help, but in vain.

The boy succumbed to the injuries on the spot.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the incident site as the grief-stricken parents of the victim wept inconsolably over the tragic death of their only son.

The incident evoked strong reactions from locals with some residents demanding urgent and effective measures to curb the stray dog menace at the Railway quarters and various other localities in the Warangal Municipal Corporation limits.

This is the second such incident that has taken place in Telangana in the last three months. In February, a four-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad. The Telangana High Court, took suo motu cognisance of the incident, and asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) about the measures it was taking to address the street dog menace.

