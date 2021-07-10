Eight Rajasthan cybercrooks brought to city

Hyderabad

10 July 2021 23:26 IST

Eight cyber crooks from Rajasthan involved in extortion, sale and purchase of vehicles through OLX, Facebook, Instagram and other websites were remanded by the Cyberabad police on Saturday.

On June 20, the accused were arrested by Ramgarh police in Alwar district of Rajasthan and brought to city on prisoner transit warrant.

The accused were identified as Kasam alias Ajay Singh (27), Babli Khan (19), Samaydeen (24), Farukh (23), Saikul Khan (22), Sahil Khan (19), Rahul (19) and Arsad (26), all resident of Piproli village under Ramgarh police station. The Ramgarh police seized 15 mobile phones and 14 SIM cards from their possession.

“The above seized gadgets were analysed and their involvement was established in a number of OLX frauds and other cases of Cyberabad Commissionerate. They were brought on PT warrant from Alwar Jail of Rajasthan state for being involved in an offence here,” Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said.

He said that on March 6 last, they received a complaint from one D. Srinivas in which he stated that he posted an advertisement on OLX website for selling a cot worth ₹ 16,000. The complainant received several calls from the fraudster and he showed interest in purchasing the said product and sent QR code for making payment. The complainant believed it as genuine, scanned QR code but instead of the amount being credited, he was debited of ₹90,000 in four transactions from the complainant's HDFC Bank account, Mr. Sajjanar said.

“After completion of the transaction, the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and realised that it was fraud, and approached us,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, fraudsters post advertisements of sale of cars/two-wheelers for very less price than the market price on OLX, Quikr platforms to attract and to cheat the gullible public. They pose themselves as Army officials and post ID cards as Army and CISF Personnel by creating fake Aadhar and Identity cards of Defence personnel, to gain the trust of the public who browse OLX or other advertising platforms, he said.

“If any person shows interest to buy the vehicles/goods, the fraudsters insist the victims to deposit the money by citing different reasons such as advance amount, gate pass charges, shipment charges, insurance charges and delivery charges by sending the fake transport receipts reflecting Indian army symbols,” he said.

Further they also respond to the advertisers whoever posts ads in OLX, Quikr for sale of any furniture/electronic goods/vehicles, and contact them by posing themselves as Army/Defence officials. They, on the pretext of buying the goods, send QR codes to the advertisers and make them scan, and in the process cheat them, Mr. Sajjanar said. Further they collect WhatsApp numbers of the people and in the guise of friendship and dating, start chatting through WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, after which they start nude video call and insist the victim watch the video and blackmail them for money by sending those videos.

The Commissioner advised people not pay for any product without physically checking it and not to believe in the ads mentioning that the price of cell phone/goods is far below the actual market price.