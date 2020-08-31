Eight police officers retire in Cyberabad

Commissioner hands over retirement papers

Eight police officers in Cyberabad Commissionerate, including Additional DCP (Special Branch) Mohammed Gouse Mohiuddin, retired on Monday on attaining superannuation.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar felicitated the retiring officers and handed over their pension papers. “I request you all to spend quality time with family members and friends, and for any assistance feel free to contact me,” he said, after thanking them for their valuable contribution to the department and society.

Mr. Mohiuddin was appointed as reserve sub-inspector in 1985, and subsequently got transferred to Law and Order.

He got promoted as DSP in 2009, worked in vigilance enforcement RC Puram, DSP Armoor, Bodhan, Cybercrime (CID) and as ACP CCS and ACP Asifnagar. In 2017 he got promoted as Additional DCP, and was posted in South Zone of Hyderabad. A year later, he was transferred to Cyberabad as Additional DCP (SB). A recipient of Uttama Sevapathakam and Indian Police Medal-2019, Mr. Mohiuddin hails from Nalgonda.