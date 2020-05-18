Eight Mumbai-returned workers test positive

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mancherial district jumped to 17 on Monday with seven more migrant workers from Mumbai testing positive.

The total number of migrants hailing from the district who had tested positive stands at 16; the other one is a local resident.

According to officials, the migrant workers who arrived from Mumbai a few days ago were sent to the Bellampally isolation centre and Mandamarri quarantine. Those who tested positive were admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Meanwhile, in Khammam, a 42-year-old migrant worker, who had returned from Mumbai to Mahadevapuram, his native village in Madhira mandal, on Thursday, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, prompting vigorous action by the health machinery to curb the spread of virus in the village.

52 quarantined

The patient was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad in an ambulance on Sunday night and as many as 52 of his primary contacts were moved from Mahadevapuram to the State-run quarantine facility near Khammam on Monday morning.

Around 20 migrant workers reached the village from Mumbai in a private bus on May 14. All of them were home quarantined for the stipulated period upon arrival, sources said. However, seven of them fell sick subsequently. The health teams on surveillance duty sent their samples for COVID-19 tests. Of the seven samples, one returned a positive result on Sunday.

All the eight COVID-19 positive cases that were reported in the district so far turned negative and all the eight patients have already returned to their homes from the dedicated COVID hospital in the State capital, fully recovered, sources added.

With the detection of the fresh case, district health authorities have deployed as many as 10 medical teams to conduct a door to door survey in the village that has a population of more than 220, as per the directions of Collector R.V. Karnan. Additional Collector M. Snehalatha and District Medical and Health Officer Malathi on Monday visited Mahadevapuram and took stock of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.