Eight ‘Maoist couriers’ held in Mulugu district

March 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MULUGU

Detonators, wire bundles, revolutionary literature, medicines, mobile phone seized from them, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Eight ‘Maoist couriers’ were arrested with ‘explosive materials’ during a vehicle checking drive by the police near Ramachandrapuram village in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

Those arrested were identified as 39-year-old Ande Ravi, 30-year-old S Manoju, 50-year-old D Sathyam, 53-year-old S Bikshapathi, 52-year-old A Rambabu, 51-year-old G Chandramouli, 24-year-old G Pruthvi Raj and 34-year-old A Manasa, police said.

Four of them hail from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district and two each from Warangal and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

They were apprehended by the police while heading towards the forested region to handover the explosive materials and medicines to Maoists at the behest of the Maoist leader Damodar, police sources added.

According to police, two detonators, 65 metal parts of IEDs, cordex wire bundle, revolutionary literature, medicines, eight mobile phones, ₹4,140 cash, a car and a bike were seized from them.

Addressing a press conference in the district headquarters town of Mulugu on Monday evening, Mulugu Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said the outlawed CPI (Maoist) leaders were calling innocent people on the pretext of solving their problems and using them to supply explosive materials for them, thereby ruining their lives.

“People should desist from aiding the banned CPI (Maoist) and its unlawful activities,” he said.

