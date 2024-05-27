Eight injured as lift plummets four floors in Hyderabad

Eight people attending an engagement ceremony sustained injuries after a malfunctioning lift plunged four floors at the Kirana Grand Hotel in Hyderabad. Following the incident, the Nagole police of Rachakonda booked cases against the management for negligence in maintaining the lift.

On Sunday, at around 3 p.m., the group, identified as Veerabrahmama, Ravi Shanker Reddy, Manikanta Guptha, Manohar, Shajeed Baba, Kalyan Kumar, all 32-year-olds, along with two others who were present in the lift crashed in the cellar from the fourth floor due to sudden failure of the elevator.

“They were attending an engagement ceremony at the place and were leaving the place when they crashed four floors down. They sustained severe bleeding injuries in the mishap and are undergoing treatment,” said the officials. On hearing their loud noises, locals immediately broke open the doors and called an ambulance and shifted them to a private hospital in LB Nagar for further treatment.

