Eight held for making payments with fake mobile wallets

Hyderabad

03 February 2021 23:47 IST

Cybercrooks are using fake mobile wallet apps to con shopkeepers in Hyderabad and walk away with goodies after displaying the ‘payment sent’ on their mobile screens.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad police arrested eight persons in four cases at various police stations in the south zone for using cloned Paytm and Google Pay apps and cheating shopkeepers.

The accused download ‘Paytm spoof’ app and enter the stores and pay the amount via spoof app, and decamp with the purchased goods, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The cashier later learns that the payment was not done and he was cheated. They have learnt about this app through YouTube videos and downloaded the app from Google play store. Some of the apps have been deleted by Google. However, some apps continue to be available on the Play store,” they said.

Police asked the shopkeepers to be wary of such fake apps and report any such instances immediately to the concerned police station.

The arrested are Mohd Mustafa Hussain Muzakir (20), a student from Dabeerpura, Syed Aamir Hassan (24), salesman from Asif nagar, Syed Iliyas (25), a plumber and Syed Wajeed Ali (27), a daily wager, both residents of Syednagar.

Other arrested accused are Hafeez Rana (23), a student from Mehdipatnam, Mohd Salman (20), a private employee from Kalapather, Mohd Abdul Shahed (22), a student from Aisf Nagar and Mohd Yousuf (18), a private employee from Kalapathar.