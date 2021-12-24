Eight held for fabricating Aadhaar documents

Eight members of a gang who fabricated documents for Aadhaar enrolment and updations were apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) team here on Friday.

The gang forged birth certificates for Aadhaar enrolments or updations in Aadhaar cards and used unauthorised Aadhaar kits with Assam IDs, and cheated the Unique Identification Authority of India by carrying out Aadhaar operations in unauthorised locations for their illegal gains, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

The accused were identified as T. Nitesh Singh, 30, from Borabanda, Syed Mustafa alias Salman, 28, from Hakeempet, Tolichowki, Rabbani MA., 28, a resident of Golnaka, Mohd. Azhar Shareef, 27, from Tolichowki, Mohd. Sohail, 23, from SRT Nagar, Borabanda, Shaik Jahangir Pasha, 37, a resident of Old Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Mohd. Anwaruddin, 34, from Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, and Mohd.Ahmed, 20, Jahanuma, Charminar.

One Pavan, 35, who was working in the Aadhaar agency in Assam, is at large.

Police seized six Aadhaar Kits (laptops, iris, fingerprint slabs, cameras), five stamps, Aadhaar card enrolment forms attested by duplicate gazetted officer stamp and signature, forged birth certificates, fake Aadhaar cards and ₹80,000 in cash from the possession of the accused.