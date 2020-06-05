Eight die, 143 test positive for COVID

HYDERABAD

05 June 2020 23:35 IST

Telangana records highest number of deaths in a single day

The State recorded the highest number of COVID deaths in a single day, with eight persons succumbing to the virus on Friday.

The deaths pushed the total number of fatalities to 113, as the State had breached the 100-mark on Thursday. Since May 19, Telangana has been recording fatalities regularly.

As many as 143 new COVID positive cases were recorded on Friday, spiking the total number of cases reported across the State to 3,290.

Advertising

Advertising

116 cases in GHMC limits

According to the health bulletin, of these 143 cases, 116 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, followed by eight cases in Rangareddy, five in Mahbubnagar, and three in Warangal districts.

Khammam, Adilabad, Medchal, Sangareddy and Karimnagar districts recorded two cases each, and Mancherial recorded one.

While the total number of positive cases among migrants, foreign deportees and returnees stand at 448, no fresh cases were recorded among these groups on Friday.

Till date, as many as 1,627 patients were discharged and another 1,550 patients are under going treatment at hospitals.

The health bulletin stated that as many as 212 deportees who tested positive for coronavirus are being treated in addition to 206 migrants.

The Health department has urged that children under 10 and senior citizens should avoid going outdoors and underscored the need for wearing face masks.