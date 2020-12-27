Eight cross-dressers held for extortion

Hyderabad

27 December 2020 00:34 IST

Two autorickshaws also in police net

Eight cross-dressers and two autorickshaw drivers were arrested by Bachupally police of Cyberabad on charges of extortion and creating nuisance.

On Friday morning, a Pragathi Nagar resident, Panchangam Chalapathi, approached police stating that a group of cross-dressers had barged into his house a day after his son’s wedding and demanded ₹20,000.

They even threatened him and created nuisance by removing their clothes and using foul language.

When Mr. Chalapathi refused to pay money, they started abusing them in vulgar language, creating panic among his family members, Madhapur in-charge DCP M. Venkateshwarlu said.

“His family got frightened and paid ₹16,500, after which the cross-dressers left the place,” he said.

Based on Mr.Chalapathi’s complainant, a case was registered and eight cross-dressers and autorickshaw drivers Karan Gupta and Mohd. Masi were arrested by the police.

According to Mr. Venkateshwarlu, the gang members get information about weddings, shop inaugurations, and other functions through autorickshaw drivers and rush to the spot demanding money.

“If one doesn’t pay money, the cross-dressers create nuisance and threaten and abuse them in front of all the relatives and friends,” the DCP said.

Mr. Venkateswarlu requested people not to fall into the trap of cross-dressers. “Instead, people should inform the police about the nuisance by calling up the nearest police station or lodging a complaint on ‘Dial 100’,” he added.