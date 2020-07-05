Hyderabad

Eight booked for defying lockdown rules

Eight people, including a female Ukraine national, were booked by Banjara Hills police on Saturday for defying lockdown norms by organising a gathering in Park Hyatt.

Noted pubs and hotels owner Santhosh Reddy, Babu Kiran, Vijay Rama Rao, Raghuveer Reddy, along with their girlfriends were celebrating the birthday of Santosh Reddy. “Only three people are permitted in a hotel room, but there were eight people there. Acting on a tip-off, we raided the hotel room and took them into custody,” police said. A case was booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

The Ukraine national came to India five months ago, and was working in a resort owned by Santosh Reddy in Goa. She came to Hyderabad before lockdown.

