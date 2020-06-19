Eight arrested for ‘playing cards’

Eight persons, including a retired government employee, were arrested by the Saifabad police on Thursday night on the charge of playing cards at the quarters allotted to the late Congress leader and former minister M. Mukesh Goud at New MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar.

On a tip-off, police raided the quarter number 120 of New MLA Quarters at 11.45 p.m.

They seized ₹ 1,12,610, eight mobile phones, 52 playing cards (loose), five sealed playing card boxes, three cigarette packets and two empty liquor bottles from them.

The arrested are K Kiran Kumar (61), a retired government employee, Satish Kumar (53), a supermarket owner from Saidabad, G. Gopal Rao (46), C. Pradeep (54), realtor, P. Murali (48), a businessman, S. Manmohan (57), a realtor, and Raj Kumar (34), a gym trainer. A case under Sections 3 and 4 of Telangana State Gaming Act was registered against the arrested persons.