Eight arrested for abetting police officer facing corruption case

They created fake documents for government land

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested eight civilians accused of aiding and abetting former ACP of Malkajgiri, in Rachakonda Commissionerate, Y. Narasimha Reddy, in fraudulent sale and purchase of 1960 square yards of government land in Madhapur.

ACB Deputy Director M. Ramana Kumar said the 1,960 square yards of land had a current market value of ₹50 crore. Four of the accused, Gopagoni Sajjan Goud, Poreddy Thirupathi Reddy, Yerra Chandrashekhar and Arjula Jaipal created gift deeds on their names using fictitious house numbers and wrong PTIN numbers.

Their respective fathers had no ownership title of the land (four plots each of 490 square yards). Yet they created documents claiming their fathers gifted them the plots and got those gift deeds registered in 2016. Investigation by ACB sleuths revealed that they did not mention survey numbers of the land, which was in prohibitory list under Section 22-A(1) (a) of the Registration Act-1908 as it belonged to government.

The four plots were actually allotted by the government to Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation, Hyderabad Urban Development Authority and other government organisations. Two years later, Y. Narasimha Reddy purchased these four plots on the name of his wife Y. Manga for a price of ₹80 lakh. Though the government value of those four plots was ₹6 crore, it was shown as ₹4 crore in the registration documents. The other four accused Madhukar Sri Ram, Bandi Chadra Reddy, Bathini Ramesh Alluguvelly Srinivasa Reddy helped Y. Narasimha Reddy, who is facing disproportionate assets case and lodged in Chanchalguda prison, acquire the 1,960 square yards of land, Mr. Ramana Kumar said.

They were presented before the First Additional Special Judge for ACB Cases.