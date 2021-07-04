Eight arrested, 40 motorcycles recovered

SURYAPET

04 July 2021 19:57 IST

Suryapet police on Sunday arrested eight persons hailing from Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam and recovered from them 40 motorcycles, worth about ₹ 22 lakh.

Superintendent of Police R. Bhaaskaran said the gang committed thefts in various parts of the district, apart from Hyderabad, Khammam and Hanmakonda.

Presenting the accused before mediapersons on Sunday, he said the department had started probing into the thefts four months ago when the town police observed a rising trend in motorcycle thefts. Three teams were formed, one rummaging the CCTV footage, another team on the field while the third one examined call data for unauthorised buying and selling of vehicles, Mr. Bhaaskaran explained.

Challa Prabhakar, the main accused, used to travel in RTC buses carrying a helmet or with one of the other associates to select towns. Investigation led by DSP Mohan Kumar revealed that Prabhakar had been a fast food vendor in Khammam and owing to losses he took to lifting motorcycles with the help of associates such as a mechanic, a driver and others.

The team even bought a special key for the thefts, and based on the vehicle condition, they were sold off anywhere between ₹ 7,000 and ₹ 20,000. All the thefts were planned and executed during daytime to avoid suspicion and police vigil, the police said.