Eight accused in PDS case arrested

HYDERABAD

24 March 2021 22:09 IST

The Keesara police apprehended eight persons for their alleged involvement in diversion of rice meant for public distribution, and seized from their possession a 26 tonnes of rice.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Aslam (31), Mohd Mazeed (24), Mohd Yusuf (24), Mohd Mujeeb (25), Raju Karsan (19), Shaik Allauddin (37) and Syed Feroz (30). They were allegedly illegally moving the PDS rice to Gujarat. Police also seized a lorry, a four wheeler, a commercial vehicle and 11 mobile phones.

