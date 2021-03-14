EFLU students protest over reopening of hostels and library, detained

EFLU students during the hunger strike on Sunday.

Hyderabad

14 March 2021 23:08 IST

‘Students should have access to educational resources and internet facilities’

Students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), who staged a ‘silent protest’ in front of the campus gate demanding the administration to reopen the hostels, were detained by the Osmania University police here on Sunday evening.

The students said that their career would be at stake if the administration did not give access to hostels, the library, and internet for online classes.

“We sat on a peaceful, 24-hour hunger strike that was started at 12 noon requesting the administration to open the hostels and provide students with access to educational resources and internet facilities necessary for the completion of courses,” one of the protesting students told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

Later in the day, the administration called half-a-dozen students but did not listen to their demands, and in turn informed the OU police while they were protesting, he said requesting anonymity.

At around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, a group of police personnel forcefully detained 14 students in vehicles and took them to the police station, he said.

He alleged that even female students were manhandled, beaten down and their clothes were torn. “Despite that, they were forcefully taken to the police station and their identification is being taken forcefully to individually target and punish students,” the protesting student said.

He said that the police personnel have harassed the students to end the strike or face the consequences, as they were disturbing the MLC election polls.

The students pointed out that when all schools, colleges and universities across the country opened their doors to students, why was EFLU yet to take a call.

“We are demanding the administration to open the gates for at least underprivileged students in a phased manner as they do not have access to internet and other facilities back home,” another student said.

Meanwhile, OU police said that 14 students were taken into preventive custody but let off later.