EFLU students protest against extension of vacation

Students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) sat on a protest on Wednesday after the university announced the extension of winter vacation to January 17, citing ongoing repair works in the hostels.

As the students protested that they had already come back from the vacation and it was difficult for them to book the tickets again, EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar invited the student representatives to talks. He promised them that the university would bear the charges for the return tickets and also work with the South Central Railway to expedite their reservation confirmation.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said students were convinced after the discussions and left the protest place with the assurance that they would come back after speaking to other students. “So far, they have not come back. They looked convinced with my reasoning,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that vacation was extended as the work of revamping the wash rooms was on in the hostels. “We have to utilise a few crores given by the UGC within three months or else they will lapse. It is difficult to carry on repairs in wash rooms when students are around,” he said.

The PhD students present on the campus were asked to vacate the hostels before January 3.

However, a section of students argued that the move was to curtail the protests that students might take up against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) once they return from the vacation. The varsity administration was under pressure from political bosses on the issue, a student said.