HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EFLU student jumps to death 

January 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here died after allegedly jumping off her hostel building on Saturday.

A second-year student, Anjali, 22, was pursuing MA in English, and was staying at the Mah Laqa Bai Chanda women hostel on the university campus.

According to police information, Ms. Anjali hailed from Jhajjar district in Haryana, and reportedly showed signs of depression. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for further procedure.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.