EFLU student jumps to death 

January 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here died after allegedly jumping off her hostel building on Saturday.

A second-year student, Anjali, 22, was pursuing MA in English, and was staying at the Mah Laqa Bai Chanda women hostel on the university campus.

According to police information, Ms. Anjali hailed from Jhajjar district in Haryana, and reportedly showed signs of depression. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for further procedure.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)