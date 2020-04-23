EFLU makes short films on coronavirus in 10 languages

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched short films on Twitter on the preventive awareness campaign on coronavirus created by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

The university started this campaign against COVID-19 under University Social Responsibility (USR), a unique initiative brought about by Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar. The short films are on ‘Washing Hands’ and maintaining ‘Social Distance’ in Hindi, English, Telugu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said that launching of these short films by the Union Minister was a special recognition and encouragement to the university to reach out to the general public. He said that 13 short films were made in 10 languages to spread awareness.

Defining the objectives of USR, Prof. Suresh Kumar said that the university is producing a pool of Open Educational Resources (OERs) in English, Hindi, Sanskrit, and ten foreign languages, to help the general public improve their language proficiency. EnglishPro, a free mobile app, will be launched soon to help users improve their pronunciation in standard Indian English.