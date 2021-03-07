Hyderabad

EFLU interviews from tomorrow

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has announced a new schedule of interviews.

A statement from EFLU said that interviews for the Department of Training and Development will be held on March 8, for the Department of Arab Studies on March 9, and the Department of Hindi on March 10.

The statement said that following the directions of the High Court of Telangana, the university is conducting the interviews. Accordingly, the university has sent the call letters to the candidates through email.

