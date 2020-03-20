EFLU holds viva voce online for PhD student

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) successfully conducted viva voce online for a Ph.D. student on Thursday, the first of its kind in the university history.

The university suspended its classes recently, following the government’s directive over its fight against the spread of coronavirus.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar said that the examination was conducted in the Department of Linguistics and Contemporary English.

External examiner Shreesh Chaudhary, a retired professor from IIT Madras, now living in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, conducted the exam via Google Meet.

The examinee, Tanushree Sarkar, her supervisor professor Hemalatha Nagarajan, and some other teachers were present during the viva.

In a recent meeting with deans, teachers and administrative officers, the VC emphasised that the top priority of the varsity was the health, safety, and well-being of students, teachers and staff.

EFLU stopped face-to-face teaching sessions from March 16 and has started online teaching from Thursday.