Hyderabad

EFLU extends winter vacation till January 17

The English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad.

The English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Ph.D students asked to vacate hostels by Jan. 3 for renovation works to be undertaken

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has extended the winter vacation till January 17 to undertake renovation of various civil and electrical works on campus. The varsity was to reopen on January 6.

Ph.D scholars residing in the hostels were also informed to vacate by January 3 so that renovation works can be undertaken.

This two-week extension of the vacation would enable the university to undertake repairs of the sanitary facilities, water supply, electrical fittings, and external painting work only with the non-occupancy of the students at the hostels, a statement from the university has informed.

The university has decided to release the fellowship amounts by Wednesday morning for students to make emergency travel bookings.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 12:00:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/eflu-extends-winter-vacation-till-january-17/article30446586.ece

