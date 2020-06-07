EFLU end-semester exams over!

As other educational institutes struggle to reopen amid COVID-19 lockdown, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has successfully conducted the end-semester exams of its various undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher education courses, and Ph.D studies.

The university is also probably the first in the country to have online viva-voce examinations of Ph.D scholars beginning as early as March 19, just a few days before the lockdown was announced. Fifteen viva-voce exams have been conducted so far with more already scheduled, said Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar.

Unlike many other varsities that simply had to shut down operations after the lockdown announcement, EFLU engaged itself in strengthening the hands of the government creating radio jingles on spreading awareness on the pandemic. “Our staff and students responded positively to the ideas even during lockdown and made a difference,” he said.

Using its strengths as a premium foreign languages learning destination in the world, EFLU launched COVID-19 awareness campaigns through short films in different Indian and foreign languages. In fact, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal appreciated the idea and himself released the films.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said the films on the themes ‘Washing Hands’ and ‘Maintaining Social Distance’ were brought out in Hindi, English, Telugu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

“They were shared with the countries of the respective foreign languages,” Prof. Suresh Kumar added.

As the restrictions ease and students gear up to get back into academic mode, the V-C says he has plans to offer specially designed open educational resources in various languages for learners devoted to acquiring foreign languages.

These open resources will be in English, Sanskrit, Hindi, Russian, German, French, Arabic, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Persian.

To reach out to the English-handicapped in the country, the varsity has also developed a free mobile app ‘EnglishPro’, which will be released soon. The V-C says the app will be of immense use to the rural students and help them in improving their English pronunciation in a ‘Bharatiya’ way. “I understand how rural students lose out without English learning skills as I have faced it as a kid,” he says.