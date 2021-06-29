Hyderabad

EFLU cautions students about fake circular

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU)-Hyderabad has cautioned students against a fake circular doing the rounds of social media regarding reopening of classes and hostels from July 4.

In a statement here, EFLU authorities said some mischief-mongers were circulating a note using the varsity’s letterhead and clarified that the classes and research guidance will be provided through online mode only.

The authorities have urged students and faculty members to check only the official website for information.


