EFLU cancels student’s admission

The English and Foreign Languages University on Tuesday cancelled the admission of a student of MA in Mass Communication and Journalism for allegedly misleading the university and not qualifying an undergraduate programme.

The varsity issued orders of cancellation of admission to Arshak P, a student from Mallapuram in Kerala. The communication stated that the student was admitted provisionally into the course during the academic year 2018-19 and that he should have passed the undergraduate course and submitted the relevant certificates within a specified time.

EFLU verified records and found that a transfer certificate from the University of Calicut was submitted but allegedly did not submit the qualifying degree. EFLU then contacted the authorities of the University of Calicut and found out that he did not pass the second semester course ‘Translation and Communication in Arabic’, but registered for a supplementary examination.

Taking this into account, the varsity cancelled his admission.