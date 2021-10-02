EFLU appointments subject to outcome of writ petition, says HC

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court had passed an order that the appointments made to 68 teaching posts in English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) were subject to the outcome of a writ petition challenging the appointments.

In an interim order, the judge told the EFLU counsel to inform the selected candidates about the pendancy of the writ petition Kanaparthi Pavani. Earlier, TPCC spokesperson D. Sravan Kumar approached National BC Commission stating that the appointments were being made in violation of OBC reservations.

The Commission issued an order staying the appointments which was challenged by university in the HC. A division bench of the HC recently declared the stay order issued by the Commission was ultra vires of the rules. Subsequently, the university completed the appointment process.

Meanwhile, a writ petition challenging the appointments came before the bench of Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy.