EFLU announces first list for admissions

HYDERABAD

08 October 2021 22:46 IST

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has announced the first list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and teacher education courses to be offered at Hyderabad and the regional campuses in Shillong and Lucknow during the academic year 2021-22.

The lists are available on the website ‘www.efluniversity.ac.in’. The shortlisted candidates have to mail the scanned copies of their supporting documents as per the information provided in the “Guidelines for Online Admissions” by October 9.

