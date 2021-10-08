Hyderabad

EFLU announces first list for admissions

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has announced the first list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and teacher education courses to be offered at Hyderabad and the regional campuses in Shillong and Lucknow during the academic year 2021-22.

The lists are available on the website ‘www.efluniversity.ac.in’. The shortlisted candidates have to mail the scanned copies of their supporting documents as per the information provided in the “Guidelines for Online Admissions” by October 9.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 10:47:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/eflu-announces-first-list-for-admissions/article36905638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY