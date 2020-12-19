‘Efforts to rein in fiscal deficit rapidly can impact economic recovery’

HYDERABAD

19 December 2020 00:30 IST

HDFC Bank chief economist Abheek Barua on Friday cautioned that any efforts by the Central and State governments to rein in fiscal deficit rapidly could lead to a massive compression in expenditure there by impacting economic recovery.

Delivering the first OmPrakash Tibrewala Memorial Endowment Lecture on ‘Rebounding Indian economy: way forward’, Mr. Barua called on the industry to use its influence and urge the governments to abjure their obsession with cutting the fiscal deficit sharply. The virtual lecture was organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

He said this while pointing out that the biggest problem that will both guide and constrain the country’s policies going forward is the fiscal deficit of the Centre and States. Though the stimulus, announced in the wake of pandemic, was not large, the shortfall in tax and other receipts could see fiscal deficit of the Centre likely ballooning to at least 6.5% of GDP and that of the States rising to 4.5% as against the targets of 3.5% and 3% per cent, respectively.

Stating that industry needs to be aware of the implications, he also flagged the issue of rising inflation and how it would come in the way of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not reducing key interest rates. Typically, a collapse in economic growth should lead to a fall in price pressures. A fall in growth means a fall in demand thus pulling prices down. However, inflation has picked up sharply and for the last three months it has been above 7 per cent, beyond the RBI mandated tolerance limit of 6%. “Going forward if you are expecting more help from RBI [by way of rate cuts] you might not get. RBI might not cut rates,” because of the rising inflation, he said.

Globally commodity prices are rising, including crude oil, and that could keep inflation elevated even if food prices came down, he said.

Private capital from domestic and foreign sources, given the backdrop of the government likely remaining cash-strapped, could be the only hope. Attracting private capital, however, would depend on the ability to reform and the ease of doing business, he said, adding how States can do a lot on this front. “Champion states like Telangana have shown the way (in leading reforms). It needs to do more and other States need to follow the lead provided,” he said.