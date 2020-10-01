‘Efforts to protect rape accused’

Telangana Congress has demanded that the police punish the accused in the rape and murder of a minor in the limits of Moinabad police station. “Reports emerge that the ruling party leaders have been trying to protect the accused in the case by hiding the facts and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar should deal with the case sincerely,” said TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy in a statement here.
The minor girl was raped and murdered in Himayat Sagar village under the limits of Moinabad police station, allegedly, by a leader of the ruling party. The girl apparently worked as a maid in the house of the TRS leader, who had history sheet against him.
The Congress leader said the police registered a suicide case first and then altered it to rape and murder on the demand of Congress leaders.
