Efforts on to establish isolation centres in villages

SANGAREDDY

26 May 2021 23:04 IST

In Sangareddy district 93 identified and 26 at Medak

Slowly but surely, the corona pandemic is spreading fast in the villages and the survey being conducted by officials in villages is pointing out startling facts. In Medak district, 26 isolation centres are being established in which it was expected that more than 250 can be accommodated. Residential school buildings and Gurukul schools are identified for this purpose so that there should not be any problems for facilities like running water, toilets and power.

Role of women

“We are not forcing anyone to come to these centres. It was suggested that those having only one room in the house and a chance of spreading virus to others were asked to join these isolation centres. The idea to establish centres at mandal headquarters is to have doctor facility so that the patients can have some confidence. Food supply is being entrusted to women groups who in the past prepared food for school children,” said an officer on condition of anonymity stating that all centres would be functional in a couple of days.

In the case of Sangareddy, there are 647 panchayats out of which 212 have zero symptomatic cases while 241 reported less than five, 101 panchayats between 6 and 10 and 93 panchayats above 10 cases. District panchayat officials say they have identified 93 places where there is a need to establish isolation centres.

Advertising

Advertising

The Siddipet district administration has also identified the required number of isolation centres and the process is on to establish them. It seems that in the erstwhile district it would take another two days to set them up.

Fever survey

During the ongoing fever survey about symptomatic cases, local officials are identifying persons with symptoms and handing them over kits consisting of medicines. “Though these kits are being handed over to patients it is a difficult task for patients to know when to use a medicine. There should some mechanism to address this issue as many in rural areas are uneducated,” said a sarpanch.