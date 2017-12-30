Efforts on not to let Golconda Fort go to wrack and ruin

After years of neglect, conservation effort is gaining pace at Golconda Fort. While the fort teems with holiday visitors, a path leads to Naqqar Khana (drum house) where workers are busy erecting scaffoldings and brick support structures. Some of the taaqs (niches) and kamans (arches) have already been restored and they appear as if they have been freshly built.

“Conservation work is an ongoing process in a massive structure like this. It is being noticed because it is in a highly-visible place. We are using age-old techniques and materials to carry out the conservation work,” informed an Archaeological Survey of India official.

Being carried out under the supervision of Superintending Archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley, the conservation work is undoing years of damage inflicted on the monument both by time, tourists and treasure hunters.

Golconda history

Right beside the Rani Mahal area, the Naqqar Khana is supposed to be the place from where drums were beaten to announce the arrival or departure of nobility. Built by successive rulers of Qutb Shahi dynasty, who ruled over much of the present day Telangana, the drum house is an important aspect of Golconda’s history.

The founder of Qutb Shahi rule in Golconda, Sultan Quli Qutb ul Mulk of Persian extraction, started the tradition of beating of kettle drums like Indian kings. The tradition was carried forward by the successive rulers while a few Asaf Jahi rulers adopted the tradition.

Now, only one portion of the Naqqar Khana survives and that is being conserved in the present effort.

One of the niches has dressed stone arches and ornamentation which is being restored carefully so that it blends in with the earlier work.

The other arches have a unique mango-patterned ornamentation in stucco which is sought to be restored in a similar fashion.

Layers of earlier conservation effort have also been peeled off to apply a new coat of limestone plaster that has been cured for some time.

Basic structure

At some places, only the basic stone structure has survived and is being coated with limestone plaster and given a smooth finish.