Efforts on for smooth conduct of monsoon session

The Legislature Secretariat has intensified efforts to make arrangements for the ensuing monsoon session of the legislature slated to start from September 7.
The session this time assumes significance as it is being conducted at a time when the incidence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in different parts of the State with areas under the Greater Hyderabad jurisdiction contributing lion’s share of the positive cases.
The government had directed the Legislature Secretariat to take steps to ensure that physical distancing and other measures are put in place for the conduct of the session that is likely to witness passage of some important bills.
Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, accompanied by Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu, visited the Assembly and Council and inspected the arrangements.
With physical distancing being one of the prime focus areas, the delegation inspected the seating arrangements in the Assembly Hall.
Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Sukhender Reddy wanted the officials concerned to take all necessary steps duly following the protocols to avoid scope for incidence of COVID-19, besides ensuring that facilities are created in such a manner that the members are in a position to participate in the proceedings actively. They wanted the arrangements to be completed before September 1.
Officials explained about the steps being taken to install scanners/equipment for detecting persons infected by COVID-19.
