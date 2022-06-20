Efforts intensified to end the RGUKT students’ agitation

Minister for Education likely to meet students

With no sign of abatement of students’ sit-in protest at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal, which entered the seventh day on Monday, the authorities have stepped up efforts to address their demands to resolve the impasse.

For the past one week, the students have been boycotting the classes in pursuit of their 12-point charter of demands mainly related to provision of basic amenities, laptops, upgradation of library and appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for the university to improve the academic atmosphere.

In spite of the oral assurance given by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy to resolve all their demands at the earliest during his talks with the protesting students two days ago, the latter refused to budge insisting on a written assurance to concede all their demands from either Chief Minister’s Office or School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

According to sources, Ms Sabitha Indra Reddy is likely to hold a meeting with the protesting students either on Monday night or Tuesday morning to end the impasse and ensure resumption of classes at RGUKT.