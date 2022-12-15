  1. EPaper
EESL, Institution of Engineers to collaborate on energy conservation in Telangana

December 15, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The pact with the Institution’s Energy Conservation Mission is to achieve multiple objectives leading to energy conservation.

The pact with the Institution’s Energy Conservation Mission is to achieve multiple objectives leading to energy conservation. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Union Ministry of Power has signed an MoU with Energy Conservation Mission of The Institution of Engineers (India) to conduct awareness sessions on energy conservation across 30 schools in Telangana.

The collaboration will also be for developing and conducting skill development and training activities for upskilling unemployed youth as well as facilitating capacity building sessions for educational institutions, MSMEs engaged in energy-related businesses, non-governmental organisations, women’s SHGs on energy conservation practices as well as energy efficiency technologies and programmes.

“Energy conservation is one of the most cost-effective solutions to energy shortages, as well as a more environmentally friendly alternative to increased energy production. Through this collaboration, we hope to accomplish energy savings in Telangana,” said Savitri Singh, GM (Tech) of EESL.

In a release, EESL said it has installed more than 15.53 lakh LED streetlights in Telangana as part of its national programme of replacing inefficient lights with energy efficient lights.

