Hyderabad

Eerily similar to April attack on colleague

‘Why must I put up with such hostility?’

It was on April 1 that Venkannagari Vikas Reddy, a junior doctor at Gandhi Hospital, had got news of a colleague being assaulted by two attendants of a COVID-19 victim. He, along with another junior doctors, later staged a protest against the attack demanding better protection for healthcare professionals, especially those in the frontlines of coronavirus duty. The stir led to a few changes, leaving scope for improvement.

Barely 70 days after that, an eerily similar incident took place. This time, it was Dr Vikas Reddy who was assaulted. Two attendants of another COVID-19 victim attacked him, in which he sustained minor injuries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Vikas Reddy recalled, “They threw a plastic chair at me which I blocked with my hand. Then they threw an iron stool which hit my hip.”

A few minutes after the alleged attack, one of the attendants struggled to breathe. Dr Vikas Reddy along with others checked his blood pressure and other vitals.

Having invested more than eight years of hard work to mould himself into a specialist doctor, he questions why he, or anyone else for that matter, must put up with such hostility.

Currently pursuing third year PG in General Medicine course, Dr Vikas Reddy is among the junior doctors to be attending COVID-19 patients right from March 2 when the first case was detected in the State. Like many of his colleagues, he too has refrained from frequently visiting his family even though they reside in Hyderabad. “I have not gone home for the past one month. I am staying in the college hostel,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:39:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/eerily-similar-to-april-attack-on-colleague/article31798890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY