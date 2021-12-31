Educational society named after U.S. Vice President’s mother

HYDERABAD

31 December 2021 00:06 IST

Shyamala Educational Society, named after Shyamala Gopalan, mother of US Vice President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in the city in the presence of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

The society plans to establish a school to offer international curriculum in India while being affordable to all.

Prof. Vajja Samba Shiva Rao, vice-chancellor of SRM university, will hold an important position in the board, a statement issued by society founder N. Suresh Reddy said.

