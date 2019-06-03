Education will change your fate: Collector

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said education would change the fate of people forever and suggested the students to focus on education with utmost determination and never give it up.

He had organised a lunch for the students of government schools who had scored 10 GPA in SSC examinations where he appreciated them for their hard work and suggested them to continue it with utmost confidence.

MLC Raghottam Reddy said the students from government schools scoring 10 GPA was appreciable. He asked them to set a goal and work towards it. The students were also felicitated at the Parade Grounds for their achievement.

JAGTIAL Special Correspondent adds: It was a dream come true for the students of various government schools, who have secured 10 GPA in the SSC examinations, when they dined with Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar, Jagtial legislator M. Sanjay Kumar, Collector A. Sharath and SP Sindhu Sharma. On the occasion of State Formation Day celebrations here on Sunday, the district administration had organised a felicitation programme for the students. Mr. Eshwar praised the district administration for its efforts to improve the pass percentage of the district.