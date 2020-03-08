Education sector gets higher allocation this year

Allocation to the education sector has increased this year compared to previous years with the government assuring ₹ 12,127.55 crore, which is ₹2,238.43 crore higher over the last year. Last year, ₹9,899.12 crore was allocated.

In tune with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement on ‘Each One Teach One’ concept in the last sessions, the Finance Minister allocated ₹100 crore to it. However, it is to be seen how it would be utilised.

Out of the total outlay, School Education has been allocated ₹ 10,405.29 crore while higher education was given ₹ 1452.03 crore and Technical Education ₹270.23 crore. The additional allocations over last year have been shown in the School Education department. Though estimates for School Eduction sent to the government were about ₹14,000 crore, only ₹10,405.29 crore has been allocated. However, majority of the allocation would be utilised for salaries and maintenance only.

The Higher Education sector has seen allocated ₹1,452.03 crore while Technical Education has been given ₹ 270.23 crore. Universities have got enhanced allocations in this budget. Last year, conventional universities were given ₹582.88 crore and this year they were allocated ₹606.73 crore. But the additional money would be enough to pay the salaries as enhanced by the University Grants Commission.

Osmania University was allocated ₹309.53 crore last year and now it got ₹343.58 crore. Similarly, Kakatiya University (79.53 to 88.28 crore), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (10.44 to 11.59 crore), Telugu University (22.41 to 24.88 crores), Telangana University (23.76 to 26.38 crore), RGUKT (20.12 to 22.33 crore) JNAFAU (16.23 to 18.02 crore). From ₹320.29 crore last year, alloction for Technical Education has been reduced to ₹ 265.08 crore. This had an effect on the allocations to colleges under JNTU Hyderabad. JNTU Sultanpur campus has been allocated ₹5.10 crore, Manthani College ₹ 63 lakh and colleges in Karimnagar ₹5.59 crore.