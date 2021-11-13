Hyderabad

‘Educate farmers on crops in demand’

The State Government has asked the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to educate farmers on cultivating crops having demand in the market by forming state-level teams for the purpose. The teams would be tasked to explain farmers about pulses, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables having good demand.

At a review meeting held with District Agriculture Officers here on Saturday, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanthu and others, the Minister said diverting farmers away from paddy and towards alternative crops was not an impossible task provided the agriculture department officials resolved so.

He asked the officials to encourage farmers taking up cultivation of safflower and castor which had good demand at international level.

He wanted the officials to explain to farmers that Telangana soils do not require DAP.


