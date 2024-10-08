EDII to set up Entrepreneurship Development Centre in TG

The Telangana government is keen on establishing an Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) in collaboration with the Ahmedabad-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) in the State, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said here on Tuesday.

A consortium with the participation of the State Industries Department and various organisations will be formed to facilitate the setting up of the centre. The Minister said this after a meeting with EDII Director General Sunil Shukla.

EDII has established training centres in 17 States across the country and the EDC proposed in Telangana will play a crucial role in nurturing entrepreneurship in the State, Mr. Sridhar Babu’s office said in a release.

The EDC would aim to train and raise awareness among 50,000 youth over the next four years to establish small, medium and micro enterprises, with a focus on tier II and III cities in the State. Each year, a minimum of 5,000 individuals will be empowered to create self-employment opportunities, with EDII providing support for up to six months after the training.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised that the government is committed to offering financial assistance to MSMEs impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also highlighted that through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the government of India similar to e-commerce platforms, businesses will have the opportunity to market their products for free. Abdul Razak, in-charge of the EDII Goa Entrepreneurship Development Centre, participated in the meeting.