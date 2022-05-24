Ed-tech startup offers Telugu content on its platform

May 24, 2022 23:56 IST

Caters to 18-35 age group

Ed-tech startup Resorcio on Tuesday announced the launch of Telugu content on their platform.

In the past six months, they have clocked 2.5 million unique visitors from across the world, out of which a footfall of approximately 18% is from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the startup said, adding that it is the highest from any linguistic region.

The startup’s business model has been conceptualised as an e-commerce online bazaar to create, promote and share knowledge across several subjects. The content is in different formats, including audio, power point presentations, and pdfs. The company stated that it recently onboarded Kris Gopalakrishnan, an Infosys co-founder, as an anchor investor.

Company CEO and co-founder Geethika Sudip pointed out that the startup caters to the 18-35 years age group. Resorcio, she added, provides verified, quality content to students and young executives, even as she portended that the potential for growth is immense, especially in regional languages.

Resorcio content head Anuradha Mothali opined that user-generated content is a key feature. There are over 3,000 such content creators contributing to the platform. “To ensure credibility, submitted content undergoes an evaluation process with respect to aesthetics, plagiarism and facts,” she said.