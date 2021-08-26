ED issues notices to 10 Tollywood personalities

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 00:37 IST

Money laundering probe linked to drugs racket

Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities on Wednesday reportedly issued notices to 10 persons connected to the Telugu film industry and two others including a private club manager as part of a money laundering probe linked to a drugs racket.

Four years ago, the Excise and Prohibition department of Telangana questioned some Tollywood celebrities in the backdrop of reports that they consumed drugs or were indirectly connected to persons consuming drugs. Subsequently, no specific criminal action was initiated against the reportedly due to lack of clinching evidence. Names of 10 of those Tollywood personalities, questioned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) of P&E, figured in the list of persons who were issued summons by the ED. Names of two other noted actors, who were not questioned by SIT, got included in the ‘notice list’ of ED.

ED issuing notices to these 12 persons, including two noted actors, created ripples in Tollywood industry triggering speculation about their possible involvement in drugs and money laundering cases. The authorities had summoned them to appear at their office on different dates. From August 31 to September 22, these 12 persons were asked to appear before the ED officials.

