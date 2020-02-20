ED files counter in Srinivasan’s quash plea

HYDERABAD

20 February 2020 23:21 IST

The Enforcement Directorate filed a counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court over a writ petition filed by N. Srinivasan of India Cements Limited who sought an order to quash the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate against him relating to the quid pro quo matters involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

According to the ED officials, a case was registered against Mr. Srinivasan under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-2002. The burden of proof lies on the accused since the PMLA is a special statute. Interfering with the case at this juncture either by quashing the case or staying further trial proceedings would be premature and unjust, they stated.

Mr. Srinivasan had to prove that he had not committed the crime of money laundering and that can be done only by examination of the evidences presented by the ED, the affidavit said. Referring to his request for exemption from appearing before the Special Court, the ED officials stated that presence of the accused was required in a serious economic offence being tried a sessions court.

Advertising

Advertising