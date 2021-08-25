ED conducts searches at human hair exporters’ premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it conducted searches in eight premises belonging to human hair exporters across Hyderabad and West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a statement the ED released, in due course of money laundering investigation into Chinese betting apps, hawala transactions to the tune of ₹16 crore came to light which were paid to human hair exporters, after which a separate investigation was launched.

The ED said it found that several domestic hair merchants were aggregating and selling raw hair to foreigners based in Hyderabad Guwahati and Kolkata which was then smuggled from Manipur, Mizoram and Myanmar to China. The Chinese merchants allegedly labelled the hair as domestic and avoided 28% import duty. The ED alleged that many Indian exporters have been undervaluing their goods. In due course of the searches, the ED seized 12 mobiles phones, three laptops, a computer, diaries, account books and sheets of paper which they said contains incriminating evidence.

The ED said that two Hyderabad-based merchants received ₹ 3.38 crore for domestic sale to North-east merchants through an illegal Chinese app. The agency also said that few ‘Myanmarese living in Hyderabad have been purchasing human hair locally and then exporting it to Myanmar by using the IEC code of Indian persons at under-valued prices. The difference amount is settled either locally or through hawala channels’.