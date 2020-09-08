Ecstasy pills, MDMA, charas seized

HYDERABAD

08 September 2020 23:21 IST

A software employee who placed the order nabbed

Three persons who allegedly procured ecstasy pills and other drugs from Goa to sell them were caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials at BK Guda, Ameerpet, on Monday. They seized 46 ecstasy pills, three grams of MDMA and 10 grams of charas. A software employee, who placed the order, allegedly consumed and sold ecstasy pills was arrested too.

The department’s Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) officials said that the accused were P Manoj Kumar (31) alias Bunty, private employee, B Rohit (34), software employee, G Naveen Raj (31), private employee, and Mohit Sharma.

Bunty along with his friends went to Goa a few days ago, stayed there for five days and returned with the drugs to Hyderabad on Monday. Officials said that he used to peddle and sell cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy pills to customers in the city.

“This time, he went to Goa to bring the ecstasy pills for Rohit who used to consume the pills and sell the same to customers. Bunty along with Naveen, Mohit, and two more people stayed there for five days and returned to Hyderabad,” said N Anji Reddy, assistant Excise superintendent of the Enforcement wing (Hyderabad).

Based on information, the Enforcement team caught Bunty, Naveen, and Rohit at Bunty’s home, and seized the drugs from them.