Ecstasy pills, MDMA, charas seized

Three persons who allegedly procured ecstasy pills and other drugs from Goa to sell them were caught by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials at BK Guda, Ameerpet, on Monday. They seized 46 ecstasy pills, three grams of MDMA and 10 grams of charas. A software employee, who placed the order, allegedly consumed and sold ecstasy pills was arrested too.
The department’s Enforcement Wing (Hyderabad) officials said that the accused were P Manoj Kumar (31) alias Bunty, private employee, B Rohit (34), software employee, G Naveen Raj (31), private employee, and Mohit Sharma.
Bunty along with his friends went to Goa a few days ago, stayed there for five days and returned with the drugs to Hyderabad on Monday. Officials said that he used to peddle and sell cocaine, MDMA, and ecstasy pills to customers in the city.
“This time, he went to Goa to bring the ecstasy pills for Rohit who used to consume the pills and sell the same to customers. Bunty along with Naveen, Mohit, and two more people stayed there for five days and returned to Hyderabad,” said N Anji Reddy, assistant Excise superintendent of the Enforcement wing (Hyderabad).
Based on information, the Enforcement team caught Bunty, Naveen, and Rohit at Bunty’s home, and seized the drugs from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath