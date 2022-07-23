Economic growth, new jobs matter, politics can wait: KTR

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra, C.P. Gurnani (right) welcoming Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, Chancellor of Mahindra University Anand Mahindra and Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao during the convocation of Mahindra University in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 23, 2022 22:01 IST

‘Even 75 years after Independence, we remain a third world country’

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao has underscored the need for youth to address issues of concern for the poor.

“Amongst many perceived problems in India, one is of brightest minds working endlessly to solve problems of the rich, while collectively ignoring problems of the poor,” he said, addressing the convocation of Mahindra University here on Saturday.

Calling upon students, he said a change in their priorities would augur well as India, even after 75 years of independence, by global standards remains a third world country. The youth of India have the unique ability and the opportunity to shape the future of modern world, he said, highlighting the significance of them contributing to the betterment of society and becoming change makers.

Similarly, the need for political leadership of the country is to focus on economic development of the country. “Politics can wait... focus [should] be on economy, creation of employment and all issues that really matter to our future,” he said.

Telangana is the champion state in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. The State has invested heavily in creating world-class institutions where young minds keen on making a difference are encouraged in every possible way to make their dreams a reality,” Mr. Rao said, urging the young graduates to explore opportunities available in Hyderabad and the State.

Mahindra University Chancellor and well known industrialist Anand Mahindra emphasised the need to focus on an interdisciplinary education that will help accelerate the trend toward ‘whole-brain’ thinking, which integrates both the sciences and humanities.

Founder and CMD of Bharat Biotech International Krishna Ella, the guest of honour at the convocation, said youth need to focus on innovation and becoming entrepreneurs. Chairman of Mahindra Educational Institutions Vineet Nayyar spoke.

MoU with Tech-M

On the occasion, Mahindra University and IT firm Tech Mahindra signed an MoU for setting up a centre of excellence at the former’s campus to facilitate joint research and technology across new age technology domains such as Quantum Computing, XAI (Explainable AI) and Metaverse.

Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani said “the MoU will allow us to focus on contemporary learning while enhancing skill development of students. We aim to leverage technology while collaborating and co-creating a future-ready talent pool to bridge the skill-gap.”