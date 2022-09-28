Ecom Express grocery fulfilment centre opened

ADVERTISEMENT

Logistics solutions provider to e-commerce industry Ecom Express has set up a fulfilment centre in Medchal, near Hyderabad.

With 2 lakh sq ft warehouse space, the facility has been established to ensure seamless handling, storage and movement of grocery items. It is the company’s first grocery fulfilment centre in Telangana and the sixth in southern region, Ecom said in a release on Wednesday.

The new facility has been commissioned to help a top e-grocery player handle its fast-growing business in and around Hyderabad. It will be fully operational by this month, with an average inventory of 7 million items and capable of processing 800,000 throughput at full capacity. It will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1,000 people, the company said.

Ecom has two more fulfilment centres in Telangana with a total area of 2 lakh sq ft. On the Express Business vertical, it has two large hybrid sort and hub centres. “We are expanding our infrastructure and focused on building a strong and robust fulfilment network in Telangana,” co-founder and director K. Satyanarayana said. The company will continue to invest significantly in technology, design, solutions, logistics and infrastructure as well as in seller enablement, he said.