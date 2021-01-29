Eco-washing facility at RGIA

Cars to be serviced anywhere in airport parking area

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced one more initiative towards safe travel, a ‘waterless eco-washing’ facility to sanitize cars. This service includes — exterior cleaning, vacuum cleaning, tyre clean and polish, air freshener, dashboard dressing, deep clean services.

This helps in the complete sanitization of the vehicles and ensures a safe travel. One of the kiosks is located at the entrance of the Car Parking zone – C and one kiosk dedicated to taxis near the airport lodge at the taxi staging area. Irrespective of the location, service will be provided at the location where the vehicle is parked within the airport car park. The service is available 24/7, 100% contactless, tech enabled service for the ease of the customers. Both cash and digital payments can be made, a press release said.